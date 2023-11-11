AppLovin (NYSE:APP) PT Raised to $43.50 at Morgan Stanley

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $43.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.66% from the stock’s previous close.

APP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AppLovin from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on AppLovin from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. BTIG Research upped their target price on AppLovin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on AppLovin from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

APP stock opened at $43.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. AppLovin has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $45.10. The stock has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.97, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.83.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.14. AppLovin had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $750.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AppLovin will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 52,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.88, for a total value of $2,081,456.84. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,334,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,208,215.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 15,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $552,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,570,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,416,549.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 52,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.88, for a total value of $2,081,456.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,334,208 shares in the company, valued at $53,208,215.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,585,250 shares of company stock valued at $946,944,090. Company insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APP. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of AppLovin by 254.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of AppLovin by 74.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

