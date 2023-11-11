AppLovin (NYSE:APP) PT Raised to $57.00

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $50.00 to $57.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.17% from the company’s previous close.

APP has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on AppLovin from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on AppLovin from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Benchmark upped their target price on AppLovin from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush boosted their price target on AppLovin from $48.00 to $58.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on AppLovin from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AppLovin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

NYSE APP opened at $43.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. AppLovin has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $45.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.75 and a 200-day moving average of $31.66.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14. AppLovin had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $750.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AppLovin will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 474,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $19,809,148.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,078,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,104,713.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 15,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $552,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,570,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,416,549.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 474,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $19,809,148.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,078,178 shares in the company, valued at $379,104,713.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,585,250 shares of company stock worth $946,944,090 in the last three months. 12.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APP. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 1st quarter valued at $217,358,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 1,194.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,040,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805,820 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 425.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,134,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,618 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 4th quarter valued at $22,402,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,726,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

