AppLovin (NYSE:APP) PT Raised to $58.50 at Wedbush

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Wedbush from $48.00 to $58.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.59% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for AppLovin’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on APP. Bank of America upped their price target on AppLovin from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on AppLovin from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on AppLovin from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AppLovin from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

AppLovin Price Performance

APP opened at $43.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.66. AppLovin has a 12-month low of $9.14 and a 12-month high of $45.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.97, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.83.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14. AppLovin had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $750.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. AppLovin’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AppLovin will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other AppLovin news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.51, for a total value of $35,506.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,845 shares in the company, valued at $533,170.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AppLovin news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 474,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $19,809,148.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,078,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,104,713.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.51, for a total value of $35,506.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,845 shares in the company, valued at $533,170.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,585,250 shares of company stock worth $946,944,090. Insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AppLovin

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,358,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AppLovin by 1,194.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,040,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805,820 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AppLovin by 425.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,134,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538,618 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,402,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,726,000. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

