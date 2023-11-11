AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($6.50) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:AQB)

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede now expects that the company will post earnings of ($6.50) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($8.40). HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for AquaBounty Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($7.70) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for AquaBounty Technologies’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.40) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.45) EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

AquaBounty Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AQB opened at $2.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.40. AquaBounty Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $23.60.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,063.38% and a negative return on equity of 13.81%.

Institutional Trading of AquaBounty Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AQB. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 554.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 125,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 106,436 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 91,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 43,900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $179,000. Institutional investors own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

About AquaBounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. It engages in genetic, genomic, and fish health and nutrition research activities. The company also operates salmon farms using proprietary technology.

Further Reading

