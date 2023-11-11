Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,800 shares, an increase of 258.6% from the October 15th total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Argo Blockchain Stock Down 17.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARBKF opened at GBX 0.11 ($0.00) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.12. The stock has a market cap of £503,187.44 and a P/E ratio of 0.05. Argo Blockchain has a 52-week low of GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 0.30 ($0.00).

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

