Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 46.4% from the October 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Stock Performance

Shares of AMNF stock opened at $4.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.24 million, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.27. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $4.66.

Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The firm had revenue of $16.08 million for the quarter.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Announces Dividend

Armanino Foods of Distinction Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were given a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Armanino Foods of Distinction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.17%.

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen food products in the United States. The company offers gourmet beef, Italian style beef and pork, and smoked turkey meatballs; grated parmesan and 3 cheese blend cheese; and various pesto, such as basil, artichoke, cilantro, dried tomato and garlic, roasted garlic, roasted red bell pepper, and southwest chipotle.

