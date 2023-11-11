Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Short Interest Up 182.8% in October

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, an increase of 182.8% from the October 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 297,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Asahi Kasei Price Performance
OTCMKTS:AHKSY opened at $13.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 0.64. Asahi Kasei has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $15.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
About Asahi Kasei
