Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Short Interest Up 182.8% in October

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, an increase of 182.8% from the October 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 297,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Asahi Kasei Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AHKSY opened at $13.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 0.64. Asahi Kasei has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $15.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

About Asahi Kasei

Featured Stories

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It provides caustic soda, chemical fertilizers, nitric acid, ammonia, acrylonitrile, methyl methacrylate, styrene, adipic acid, hexamethylene diamine, AH salt, propionitrile, sodium cyanide, acetonitrile, methacrylonitrile, cyclohexyl methacrylate, cyclohexanol, cyclohexane, and cyclohexene; polymers; chemical intermediates; additives; membranes and systems; clads and anchors; optical and printing materials; electronic materials; and lithium-ion battery and lead-acid battery separators.

