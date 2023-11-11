Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AAWH) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AAWH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ascend Wellness in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 7th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.24). The consensus estimate for Ascend Wellness’ current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share.

Get Ascend Wellness alerts:

Ascend Wellness Stock Performance

Shares of AAWH stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $228.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.82. Ascend Wellness has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Ascend Wellness Company Profile

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. It owns, operates, and manages cannabis cultivation facilities and dispensaries in several states across the United States, including Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, Ohio, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ascend Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascend Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.