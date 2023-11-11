Aspira Women’s Health (AWH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 13th. Analysts expect Aspira Women’s Health to post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 199.77% and a negative return on equity of 391.05%. On average, analysts expect Aspira Women’s Health to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Aspira Women’s Health stock opened at $4.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.07 and its 200-day moving average is $3.77. Aspira Women’s Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 67,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 36,189 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 67,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 40,195 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 361.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 54,603 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 252,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 100,727 shares during the period. 31.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on AWH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.60 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

