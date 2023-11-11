Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Short Interest Up 1,197.3% in October

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a growth of 1,197.3% from the October 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 792,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Astellas Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th.
Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.18). Astellas Pharma had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Astellas Pharma will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Astellas Pharma Inc manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company provides XTANDI, a treatment for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a treatment for patients who have relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation; and PADCEV, a treatment for patients with metastatic urothelial cancer.
