Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Short Interest Up 1,197.3% in October

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a growth of 1,197.3% from the October 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 792,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Astellas Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th.

Astellas Pharma Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ALPMY opened at $11.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.17, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.73. Astellas Pharma has a 12-month low of $11.37 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.18). Astellas Pharma had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Astellas Pharma will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Astellas Pharma

Astellas Pharma Inc manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company provides XTANDI, a treatment for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a treatment for patients who have relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation; and PADCEV, a treatment for patients with metastatic urothelial cancer.

