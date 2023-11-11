Astria Therapeutics (ATXS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Astria Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Astria Therapeutics stock opened at $4.60 on Friday. Astria Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $16.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Astria Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATXS has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th.

Insider Activity at Astria Therapeutics

In related news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 1,074,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $6,995,698.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,652,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,756,935.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astria Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATXS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Astria Therapeutics by 473.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,652,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,141 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 531,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,802,000 after acquiring an additional 27,743 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Astria Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,463,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Astria Therapeutics by 551.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 478,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 404,784 shares during the period. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in Astria Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $6,988,000. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Astria Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and niche allergic, and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in clinical development stage for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Astria Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astria Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.