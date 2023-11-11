Asure Software (ASUR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Asure Software Stock Performance

Shares of ASUR stock opened at $8.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $206.37 million, a PE ratio of -19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.57. Asure Software has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $17.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asure Software

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASUR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Asure Software by 1,872.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Asure Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Asure Software by 632.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Asure Software by 210.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Asure Software in the second quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASUR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Asure Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Asure Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.22.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software and services in the United States. It helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; human resource compliance that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service, applicant tracking, onboarding, and compliance; and Asure Time & Attendance, which provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

Further Reading

