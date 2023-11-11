Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $313.44

Atalaya Mining Plc (LON:ATYM – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 313.44 ($3.87) and traded as low as GBX 285 ($3.52). Atalaya Mining shares last traded at GBX 286 ($3.53), with a volume of 81,583 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.41) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.18) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

The firm has a market cap of £400.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,042.86, a PEG ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 313.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 323.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.06.

In related news, insider Neil Gregson purchased 4,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 311 ($3.84) per share, for a total transaction of £13,410.32 ($16,553.91). 30.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is its 100% owned Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

