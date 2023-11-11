Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Stock Rating Lowered by Mizuho

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $0.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.78. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $5.64.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.03). Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 783.31% and a negative net margin of 6,390.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. Research analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 30,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $50,763.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 675,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,243.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 47,624 shares of company stock worth $78,580 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 334.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

