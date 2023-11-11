Atb Cap Markets Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bird Construction in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 8th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the company will earn $1.30 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.17. The consensus estimate for Bird Construction’s current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Bird Construction’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$16.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upgraded Bird Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. CIBC boosted their price target on Bird Construction from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Bird Construction from C$13.25 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Bird Construction from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.18.

BDT stock opened at C$11.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$631.80 million, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.14. Bird Construction has a 52 week low of C$6.72 and a 52 week high of C$12.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$10.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.52.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$686.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$596.97 million. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 1.89%.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0358 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.78%.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

