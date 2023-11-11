Atco Mining (OTCMKTS:ATMGF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.09

Atco Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATMGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.09 and traded as low as $0.05. Atco Mining shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.
Atco Mining Stock Up 30.0 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.09.
About Atco Mining
Atco Mining Inc operates as a junior exploration mining company that engages in the sourcing and exploring of mineral properties in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the May lake mineral property located in the Province of Saskatchewan; and Salt properties located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador.
