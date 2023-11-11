Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Short Interest Up 181.8% in October

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 181.8% from the October 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 361,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.25.

Atlas Copco Price Performance

OTCMKTS ATLKY opened at $13.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.83. Atlas Copco has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $15.35. The company has a market cap of $67.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.21.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlas Copco will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $0.1109 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Atlas Copco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. The company offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

