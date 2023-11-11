Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TEAM. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.19.

Atlassian stock opened at $176.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.99. Atlassian has a 1-year low of $113.86 and a 1-year high of $215.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.94 and a beta of 0.64.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.76, for a total transaction of $1,646,222.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,325,331.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.76, for a total value of $1,646,222.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,325,331.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cameron Deatsch sold 1,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total transaction of $255,187.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 118,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,675,016.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 345,210 shares of company stock valued at $66,713,579. Insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter valued at about $6,919,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 51.9% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 25,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,628 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2.8% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 4.8% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

