AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of AudioCodes in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

AudioCodes Trading Up 1.0 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AudioCodes

AUDC opened at $9.83 on Friday. AudioCodes has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $21.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.48 and a 200-day moving average of $9.67.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of AudioCodes by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,160,758 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,871,000 after purchasing an additional 148,334 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,540,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,061,000 after acquiring an additional 28,645 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,253,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,441,000 after acquiring an additional 7,485 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,007,722 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,179,000 after buying an additional 164,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AudioCodes during the 2nd quarter worth $8,956,000. Institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, hosted business services, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

