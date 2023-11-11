B. Riley Comments on SunCoke Energy, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:SXC)

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of SunCoke Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 7th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.78. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for SunCoke Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for SunCoke Energy’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $520.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SXC. Benchmark lifted their target price on SunCoke Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Shares of SunCoke Energy stock opened at $8.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.63. SunCoke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $731.22 million, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SunCoke Energy during the third quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in SunCoke Energy by 574.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in SunCoke Energy by 1,615.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,517 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 142.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,958 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

In other SunCoke Energy news, SVP Phillip Michael Hardesty sold 16,531 shares of SunCoke Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total transaction of $153,242.37. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 182,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,793.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

