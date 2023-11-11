B. Riley Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Ramaco Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 9th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.55. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ramaco Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.76 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ramaco Resources’ FY2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Ramaco Resources’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

METC stock opened at $17.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average of $9.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Ramaco Resources has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $17.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.49 million, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 9.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $397,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 51.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,221 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,906 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 79.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $413,000. 49.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

