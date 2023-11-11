Base Resources (LON:BSE) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.29

Base Resources Limited (LON:BSE – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 9.29 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 6.15 ($0.08). Base Resources shares last traded at GBX 6.25 ($0.08), with a volume of 116,169 shares.

BSE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 29 ($0.36) price objective on shares of Base Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Base Resources to a “speculative buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 40 ($0.49) to GBX 35 ($0.43) in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

The stock has a market capitalization of £73.75 million, a P/E ratio of 104.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 9.29.

Base Resources Limited operates as mineral sand developer and producer in Africa. It operates through Kwale Operation, Toliara Project, and Other segments. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar.

