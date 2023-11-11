Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,060 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BHC. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,148,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Seana Carson sold 6,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $55,351.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 385,213 shares in the company, valued at $3,189,563.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:BHC opened at $6.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.91. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $10.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.20.

About Bausch Health Companies

(Free Report)

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.