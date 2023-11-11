Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.13

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.13 and traded as low as $6.48. Bavarian Nordic A/S shares last traded at $6.58, with a volume of 2,604 shares changing hands.

Bavarian Nordic A/S Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.43.

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.17. Bavarian Nordic A/S had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $290.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.96 million. On average, research analysts expect that Bavarian Nordic A/S will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Bavarian Nordic A/S Company Profile

Bavarian Nordic A/S develops, manufactures, and commercializes life-saving vaccines. The company offers non-replicating smallpox and monkeypox vaccines under the IMVAMUNE, IMVANEX, and JYNNEOS names; rabies vaccine for human use under the Rabipur/RabAvert name; tick-borne encephalitis vaccine under the Encepur name; and Ebola vaccine under the MVABEA name.

