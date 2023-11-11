Bellevue Healthcare Trust (LON:BBH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $119.80

Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc (LON:BBH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 119.80 ($1.48) and last traded at GBX 120.67 ($1.49), with a volume of 14165 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 122 ($1.51).

The firm has a market capitalization of £657.07 million and a PE ratio of 747.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 133.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 144.60.

In other news, insider Tony Young purchased 3,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 137 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of £4,492.23 ($5,545.28). In related news, insider Paul Southgate sold 6,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.81), for a total transaction of £9,147.81 ($11,292.20). Also, insider Tony Young purchased 3,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 137 ($1.69) per share, for a total transaction of £4,492.23 ($5,545.28). 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Bellevue Asset Management AG. The fund is managed by Bellevue Advisors Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across healthcare sector. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Healthcare Index.

