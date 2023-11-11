Big Technologies PLC (LON:BIG) Insider Daren John Morris Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Big Technologies PLC (LON:BIG – Get Free Report) insider Daren John Morris purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 178 ($2.20) per share, for a total transaction of £3,560 ($4,394.52).

Daren John Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 31st, Daren John Morris acquired 100,000 shares of Big Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.25) per share, with a total value of £182,000 ($224,663.62).

On Monday, October 23rd, Daren John Morris sold 4,000 shares of Big Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.35), for a total transaction of £7,600 ($9,381.56).

On Friday, October 20th, Daren John Morris purchased 125,000 shares of Big Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.41) per share, with a total value of £243,750 ($300,888.78).

On Tuesday, October 10th, Daren John Morris acquired 100,000 shares of Big Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 200 ($2.47) per share, for a total transaction of £200,000 ($246,883.10).

On Friday, October 6th, Daren John Morris bought 75,000 shares of Big Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 200 ($2.47) per share, with a total value of £150,000 ($185,162.33).

On Monday, October 2nd, Daren John Morris purchased 44,419 shares of Big Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 205 ($2.53) per share, for a total transaction of £91,058.95 ($112,404.58).

On Tuesday, September 26th, Daren John Morris acquired 400,000 shares of Big Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.59) per share, with a total value of £840,000 ($1,036,909.02).

Big Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of LON:BIG opened at GBX 178 ($2.20) on Friday. Big Technologies PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 168.57 ($2.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 300 ($3.70). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 207.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 247. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 13.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of £517.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,966.67 and a beta of 0.63.

About Big Technologies

Big Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and delivery of remote monitoring technologies and services to the offender and remote personal monitoring industry under the Buddi brand name in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's criminal justice solution includes proprietary cloud-based monitoring software platform with modular hardware that allow real time monitoring.

