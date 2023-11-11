Biora Therapeutics (BIOR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.93) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by $0.13. On average, analysts expect Biora Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Biora Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIOR opened at $1.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.16. Biora Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $7.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biora Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Biora Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,102,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Biora Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $789,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Biora Therapeutics by 324.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 439,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 335,827 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Biora Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $431,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Biora Therapeutics by 83.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 36,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biora Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

About Biora Therapeutics

Biora Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing oral biotherapeutics. The company's targeted therapeutics program uses an ingestible smart capsule for targeted delivery of therapeutics in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to enhance the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Systemic oral delivery platform for oral delivery of large molecules for management of chronic diseases.

Further Reading

