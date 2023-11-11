Biora Therapeutics (BIOR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.93) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by $0.13. On average, analysts expect Biora Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Biora Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BIOR opened at $1.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.16. Biora Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $7.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.22.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biora Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.
About Biora Therapeutics
Biora Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing oral biotherapeutics. The company's targeted therapeutics program uses an ingestible smart capsule for targeted delivery of therapeutics in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to enhance the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Systemic oral delivery platform for oral delivery of large molecules for management of chronic diseases.
