Bitcoin Depot (BTM) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $197.47 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Bitcoin Depot to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bitcoin Depot stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. Bitcoin Depot has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $11.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

A number of analysts recently commented on BTM shares. B. Riley assumed coverage on Bitcoin Depot in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Bitcoin Depot in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Bitcoin Depot in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. It provides users to buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies; and engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering and through its website over the counter trade.

