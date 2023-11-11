Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Susquehanna lowered their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $23.00. The stock had previously closed at $10.87, but opened at $10.52. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock. Bloom Energy shares last traded at $10.80, with a volume of 1,081,645 shares traded.

BE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Bloom Energy from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.87.

In other news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 3,792 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $47,286.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,210.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 8.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bloom Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,141,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,344,000 after buying an additional 263,507 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 12.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,259,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,320 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,137,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,325,000 after acquiring an additional 133,021 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $102,826,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,586,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,417,000 after purchasing an additional 125,720 shares during the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 2.83.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

