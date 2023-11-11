BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,533 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in BlueLinx were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BXC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in BlueLinx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in BlueLinx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in BlueLinx by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BlueLinx by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in BlueLinx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of BlueLinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:BXC opened at $79.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.80 and a 52-week high of $98.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.88. The company has a market capitalization of $700.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.83.

In other BlueLinx news, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.42, for a total value of $272,655.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $547,384.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.42, for a total transaction of $272,655.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $547,384.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 5,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $536,671.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,462.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,404 shares of company stock valued at $1,273,866 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

