BNP Paribas Upgrades GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) to Outperform

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
GEAGY opened at $40.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $33.21 and a 1-year high of $40.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
