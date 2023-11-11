Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Booking from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,677.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Booking from $3,325.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,346.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $3,074.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,002.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,873.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Booking has a 12 month low of $1,899.31 and a 12 month high of $3,251.71.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.85 by $4.47. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $53.03 EPS. Booking’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booking will post 148.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,176.29, for a total value of $2,382,217.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,125,174.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $86,237.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,469,007.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,176.29, for a total value of $2,382,217.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,125,174.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,258,038 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth $2,397,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Booking by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC raised its position in Booking by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

