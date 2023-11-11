BowFlex (NYSE:NLS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BowFlex (NYSE:NLS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

BowFlex Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.05. BowFlex has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $29.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.58.

BowFlex (NYSE:NLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $41.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.60 million. BowFlex had a negative net margin of 18.32% and a negative return on equity of 74.35%. On average, analysts predict that BowFlex will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BowFlex

BowFlex Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BowFlex by 6.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BowFlex by 32.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 10,138 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of BowFlex by 2.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BowFlex by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 539,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 13,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of BowFlex by 24.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 70,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 13,721 shares in the last quarter. 25.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer use in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct and Retail.

