BowFlex (NYSE:NLS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BowFlex (NYSE:NLS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
BowFlex Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.05. BowFlex has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $29.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.58.
BowFlex (NYSE:NLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $41.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.60 million. BowFlex had a negative net margin of 18.32% and a negative return on equity of 74.35%. On average, analysts predict that BowFlex will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BowFlex
BowFlex Company Profile
Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer use in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct and Retail.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BowFlex
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Palantir’s Q3 earnings beat: Time to buy despite analyst caution?
Receive News & Ratings for BowFlex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BowFlex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.