Brady (NYSE:BRC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Bank of America lifted their price target on Brady from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Shares of NYSE BRC opened at $53.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.28. Brady has a 52-week low of $44.71 and a 52-week high of $58.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $345.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.29 million. Brady had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brady will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nancy Lee Gioia sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $237,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,473.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Brady news, VP Bentley Curran sold 6,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $347,455.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,253.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy Lee Gioia sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $237,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,473.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRC. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Brady in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Brady by 34.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Brady by 86.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Brady in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Brady by 27.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

