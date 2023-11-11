Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAER) Short Interest Update

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 245,900 shares, an increase of 183.3% from the October 15th total of 86,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 10.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group during the 1st quarter worth $154,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group during the 1st quarter worth $910,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. 22.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BAER opened at $5.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.30. Bridger Aerospace Group has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $25.90.

Bridger Aerospace Group ( NASDAQ:BAER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.62 million for the quarter.

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires.

