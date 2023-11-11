Brokerages Set Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Target Price at $1.55

Shares of Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.56.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $1.40 to $1.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 111,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total transaction of $153,357.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 418.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Blend Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in Blend Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 46.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLND opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $297.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.41. Blend Labs has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $2.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.81, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 8.87.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 144.45% and a negative return on equity of 336.06%. The company had revenue of $42.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.98 million. Research analysts predict that Blend Labs will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

