Brokerages Set Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Target Price at C$62.33

Shares of Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$63.45.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC increased their target price on Cameco from C$45.00 to C$68.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cameco from C$49.50 to C$56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Cameco from C$66.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Get Cameco alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Cameco

Cameco Stock Up 0.6 %

Cameco Dividend Announcement

CCO opened at C$58.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$25.46 billion, a PE ratio of 96.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.46. Cameco has a 52 week low of C$28.98 and a 52 week high of C$59.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$53.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$45.71.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.21%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.67%.

About Cameco

(Get Free Report

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.