Brokerages Set Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Target Price at $19.00

Shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRSR. Wedbush upgraded shares of Corsair Gaming from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.50 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSR opened at $12.29 on Wednesday. Corsair Gaming has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $20.72. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 136.57 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.30.

In other news, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $150,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,575 shares in the company, valued at $775,172.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRSR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 429.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 1,179.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Corsair Gaming by 224.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

