Brokers Offer Predictions for Diversified Royalty Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:DIV)

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Diversified Royalty in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 9th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.19. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $4.25 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Diversified Royalty’s current full-year earnings is $0.18 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Diversified Royalty’s FY2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Get Diversified Royalty alerts:

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$14.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$15.00 million. Diversified Royalty had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 35.41%.

Separately, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$3.20 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DIV

Diversified Royalty Trading Up 0.4 %

DIV opened at C$2.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.79. Diversified Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$2.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.40. The company has a market cap of C$367.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.16, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Diversified Royalty Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.34%. Diversified Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is 208.33%.

About Diversified Royalty

(Get Free Report)

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Stratus Building Solutions, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.