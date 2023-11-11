Brokers Set Expectations for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.40) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($5.44). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.62) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.11) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.64) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.34) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.69) EPS.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.13. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.96) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.56.

Shares of ZNTL opened at $9.84 on Friday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $31.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.76. The firm has a market cap of $696.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 14,070 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 442,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,868,000 after acquiring an additional 36,219 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% in the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 40,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 10,362 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Carrie Brownstein sold 10,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $207,246.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,857.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Carrie Brownstein sold 10,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $207,246.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,857.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jan Skvarka sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $125,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,648.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,110 shares of company stock worth $439,395. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

