Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BMBL. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Bumble from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Bumble from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Bumble from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a buy rating and a $20.30 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Bumble in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bumble currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.46.

Shares of Bumble stock opened at $14.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.65 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.31. Bumble has a 52 week low of $12.29 and a 52 week high of $27.92.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Bumble had a negative net margin of 8.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $275.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Bumble’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bumble will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Bumble by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Bumble in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bumble in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in Bumble in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

