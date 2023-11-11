C4X Discovery (LON:C4XD) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.95

C4X Discovery Holdings plc (LON:C4XD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 15.95 ($0.20) and traded as low as GBX 13.25 ($0.16). C4X Discovery shares last traded at GBX 13.88 ($0.17), with a volume of 15,162 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of C4X Discovery in a report on Thursday, August 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £35.00 million, a PE ratio of -462.50 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 15.95 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 9.82 and a current ratio of 7.24.

C4X Discovery Holdings plc operates as drug discovery company in the United Kingdom. The company provides Taxonomy3, a novel in silico platform technology that utilizes proprietary mathematical algorithms to perform complex multivariate analysis of genetic data; Conformetrix, a technology platform which allows 3D-shapes of free drug molecules to be measured from experimental data, giving medicinal chemists new and unprecedented insights into the behavior and physical properties of drug molecules; and 4Sight for visualizing 4D molecules in virtual reality research scientists to view, understand and interrogate the complex, multidimensional molecular shape data of drug molecules.

