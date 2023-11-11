Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.15

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.15 and traded as low as $8.54. Calamos Global Total Return Fund shares last traded at $8.66, with a volume of 11,216 shares changing hands.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Stock Up 1.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.15.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th.

Insider Transactions at Calamos Global Total Return Fund

Institutional Trading of Calamos Global Total Return Fund

In other Calamos Global Total Return Fund news, Director John E. Neal sold 7,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $57,867.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 156,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 16,916 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 124,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 21,385 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 14,733 shares during the period.

About Calamos Global Total Return Fund

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

