Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.21

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.21 and traded as low as $13.31. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund shares last traded at $13.55, with a volume of 251,691 shares changing hands.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.92 and a 200-day moving average of $14.21.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This is a boost from Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.08%.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,159,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,423,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,745,000 after purchasing an additional 240,057 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 298,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 159,803 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,121,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,767,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,560,000 after purchasing an additional 143,613 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

