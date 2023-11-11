Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.21

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.21 and traded as low as $13.31. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund shares last traded at $13.55, with a volume of 251,691 shares changing hands.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.92 and a 200-day moving average of $14.21.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This is a boost from Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.08%.
About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
