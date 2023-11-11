Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.79 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Calfrac Well Services in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 8th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.79 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.66. The consensus estimate for Calfrac Well Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.65 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Calfrac Well Services’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital upped their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Calfrac Well Services Stock Performance

Calfrac Well Services stock opened at C$4.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.95, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$362.25 million, a P/E ratio of 2.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.01. Calfrac Well Services has a 1-year low of C$3.70 and a 1-year high of C$7.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$5.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.88.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.35. The firm had revenue of C$466.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$425.10 million. Calfrac Well Services had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 36.95%.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.