Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Sees Large Volume Increase After Strong Earnings

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 52,650 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 99,104 shares.The stock last traded at $15.05 and had previously closed at $14.25.

The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.16. Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 887,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,983,000 after purchasing an additional 347,639 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $9,059,000. Price Jennifer C. purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $9,059,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 8.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 325,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after acquiring an additional 26,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 3.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 315,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 9,267 shares during the last quarter. 19.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -27.25 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.66.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

Further Reading

