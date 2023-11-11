Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.19

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.19 and traded as low as $0.28. Camber Energy shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 1,968,142 shares traded.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.19.
Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter.
Camber Energy, Inc provides custom energy and power solutions to commercial and industrial clients in North America energy and power solutions. The company operates through two segments, Oil and Gas Production and Power Generation. It manufactures and supplies power generation products, services, and custom energy solutions; clean-tech energy systems, including combined heat and power, tier 4 final diesel, and natural gas industrial engines, solar, wind, and storage; designs and assembles electrical control equipment, such as switch gear, synchronization and paralleling gear, distribution, bi-fuel, and complete power generation production controls; and clean energy and carbon-capture systems to generate clean electricity.
