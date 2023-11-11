Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.19

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.19 and traded as low as $0.28. Camber Energy shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 1,968,142 shares traded.

Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camber Energy during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Camber Energy by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,139 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 64,317 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camber Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Camber Energy during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Camber Energy by 147.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,033 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 9,552 shares during the period. 5.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camber Energy, Inc provides custom energy and power solutions to commercial and industrial clients in North America energy and power solutions. The company operates through two segments, Oil and Gas Production and Power Generation. It manufactures and supplies power generation products, services, and custom energy solutions; clean-tech energy systems, including combined heat and power, tier 4 final diesel, and natural gas industrial engines, solar, wind, and storage; designs and assembles electrical control equipment, such as switch gear, synchronization and paralleling gear, distribution, bi-fuel, and complete power generation production controls; and clean energy and carbon-capture systems to generate clean electricity.

