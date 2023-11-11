Camellia Plc (LON:CAM – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,150.22 ($63.58) and traded as low as GBX 5,000 ($61.72). Camellia shares last traded at GBX 5,050 ($62.34), with a volume of 635 shares traded.

Camellia Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,698.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5,150.22. The company has a market capitalization of £139.38 million, a P/E ratio of 4,809.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Camellia Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a GBX 44 ($0.54) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Camellia’s payout ratio is 13,904.76%.

About Camellia

Camellia Plc engages in agriculture and engineering services businesses in the United Kingdom, Bangladesh, India, Kenya, Malawi, North America, South Africa, and South America. The company's Agriculture division is involved in the production of macadamia nuts, tea, avocados, rubber, blueberries, maize, soya, barley, wine, and forestry products, as well as livestock activities.

