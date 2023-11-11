Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.45

Shares of Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFPUF – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.45 and traded as low as $1.23. Canfor Pulp Products shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 100 shares.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CFPUF. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Canfor Pulp Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.45.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and coloured kraft papers.

