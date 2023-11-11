Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Zai Lab Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zai Lab in a report issued on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now expects that the company will post earnings of ($3.29) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($4.09). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zai Lab’s current full-year earnings is ($3.94) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Zai Lab’s FY2024 earnings at ($2.27) EPS.

ZLAB has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $82.47 to $73.34 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Zai Lab Trading Up 0.0 %

ZLAB stock opened at $28.17 on Friday. Zai Lab has a 12-month low of $22.35 and a 12-month high of $49.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.28 and its 200 day moving average is $27.99.

Institutional Trading of Zai Lab

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZLAB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,553,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,515,000 after buying an additional 1,258,009 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,784,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,258,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,192,000 after buying an additional 1,006,575 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,068,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,409,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,136,000 after buying an additional 923,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.65% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. Its commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

